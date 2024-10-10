‘Thrashed’ by husband, woman dies

A 33-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband after she refused to attend a wedding on Wednesday. The woman was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed. The Division number 7 police suspected that the woman ended her life by consuming poison but they are waiting for an autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death. Section 108 (abetment to suicide) has been slapped, the police said.

The couple has two daughters. Victim Reena’s mother Shakuntala Devi said the deceased’s elder daughter informed her on Wednesday that her mother refused to attend a wedding due to fasting so her father Gagandeep attacked her. Reena lost consciousness so Gagandeep reportedly administered some medicine and later she was hospitalised.

Shakuntla has accused Gagandeep of murdering her daughter.

Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh, SHO, said the accused has been arrested. Preliminary investigations suggest that Reena’s death occurred after consuming poison following the altercation. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report to proceed with further action,” said the SHO.

Section 108 (abetment to suicide) has been slapped, the police added.