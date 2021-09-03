Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhopal News | Tiger carcass found in well in MP’s Bandhavgarh Reserve

All the body parts of T 32, popularly known as Amanalabali, were intact but grievous injury marks were found on its face, said Vincet Raheem, the reserve’s field director
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:07 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A 14-year-old tiger’s carcass was found in a sack in a well in the buffer zone of Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, said a forest official on Thursday. All the body parts of T 32, popularly known as Amanalabali, were intact but grievous injury marks were found on its face, said Vincet Raheem, the reserve’s field director.

“The carcass was stuffed in a sack and tied with two heavy stones before someone threw it in the well located near Tamna Basa village of Manpur buffer zone to hide the crime. One stone might have untied... that is why the sack surfaced and was found floating in the well,” Raheem said. “After a forensic examination of the area, the carcass was sent for post-mortem,” Raheem added.

Raheem said a special team has been formed to probe the matter and to question residents of nearby villages.

The reserve has 124 tigers, including at least 45 in the buffer zone.

