Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Tiger found dead; leopard dies during rescue in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve
bhopal news

Tiger found dead; leopard dies during rescue in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve

Tiger found dead; leopard dies during rescue in MP's Bandhavgarh reserve
The exact cause of death will be ascertained once the post-mortem report arrives.(File photo. Representative image)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:48 PM IST
PTI |

A tiger was found dead, while a leopard died while being rescued in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, an official said on Saturday. 

The carcass of a tiger was found in the buffer area of Dhamokhar range on Friday and the leopard died in the core area of Panpatha range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, the official said. 

The exact cause of death of the big cat will be ascertained once the post-mortem report arrives, the reserve's field director B S Annigeri said. The officials had on Thursday night received information that a leopard was trapped in a fence in Panpatha range, he said. 

At that time, the doctors were away in Nauradehi Sanctuary to escort an elephant translocated there, the official said. The leopard was healthy, but it died while being released into the forest after the rescue, he said, adding that the animal might have died due to damage to the internal organs. 

Following post-mortem, the carcasses of both animals were disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP