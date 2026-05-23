Bhopal, Former judge Giribala Singh, booked for the death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, allegedly due to dowry harassment, said on Saturday that she would be happy to record her statement, but Bhopal Police have not reached out to her.

Twisha Sharma death case: Cops yet to reach out to me for recording my statement, says mom-in-law

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She cited a chaotic situation outside her house, apparently referring to a posse of media persons, while expressing her inability to step out.

A day earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court issued notice to Singh on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail in the case and sought her response by May 25. Two days ago, Bhopal Police issued a third and final notice to Singh after she allegedly failed to appear for the recording of her statement.

"I cannot venture out of my home. Yesterday , a car hit my advocate. I cannot step out at all due to the situation outside. I will be happy to give my statement," the chairperson of the Bhopal District Consumer Court told PTI over the phone, referring to the anxious crowd of media persons outside her residence.

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{{^usCountry}} "I have been reaching out to them . I have sent an email to the commissioner of police," the ex-judge said, adding that they have not reached out to her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have been reaching out to them . I have sent an email to the commissioner of police," the ex-judge said, adding that they have not reached out to her. {{/usCountry}}

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They said they will come, she added.

A day earlier, Samarth Singh, Twisha's absconding lawyer husband, withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the High Court and appeared in the Jabalpur district court in the evening to surrender. A team of Bhopal police took him into custody and left for the state capital.

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old model-turned-actor from Noida, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. While her in-laws allege she suffered from drug addiction, her family maintains she was harassed for dowry, leading to her death.

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Following Twisha's death, Bhopal police registered an FIR under Sections 80 , 85 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Samarth Singh and his mother.

Hearing a petition filed by Twisha's family, a single bench of the High Court on Friday asked the state government to make immediate arrangements for flying a specialised team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences , Delhi, to Bhopal for the second autopsy, advocate Akur Pandey, the family's lawyer, had told PTI.

The state government argued that Singh's bail should be cancelled, expressing concerns that she could tamper with evidence and that she was not cooperating with investigators.

According to legal experts, statements of women and minors can be recorded by police at their residences.

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Earlier, Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI that the police will record Singh's statement as soon as possible, stressing that officers are occupied with proceedings in the High Court.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.