Under-construction tunnel of Narmada Valley project caved in, seven rescued

BHOPAL/JABALPUR: Seven labourers have been rescued after an under-construction tunnel of Bargi Dam of Narmada Valley Project caved in Salimnabad area in Katni district on Saturday, said district collector.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rescue operation has been underway for the past 15 hours as two labourers are still trapped in the tunnel, said Priyank Mishra, the district collector.

A joint team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are holding the rescue operation.

“The tunnel work was going on under an irrigation project of Narmada valley project. A machine, which was fitted under the tunnel, broke down. Nine labourers entered the tunnel to repair the machine when it was caved in,” Mishra said.

The superintendent of police, SK Jain said, “The State Disaster Response Force reached the spot and started the rescue operation.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and additional chief secretary, home, Rajesh Rajora, are monitoring the situation. Rajora was monitoring the situation from the Situation Room in Vallabh Bhawan, the state secretariat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}