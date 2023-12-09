Woman gang-raped, killed by three over recovery of debt in MP’s Guna: Police

A woman was gang-raped and killed by three men after she tried to recover her money from them in Guna, said police.

(Representative Photo)

The accused were identified as Harinarayan Lodhi (45), Rambharosa (29) and Mahendra Lodhi (20), resident of Teli village.

Guna superintendent of police Vijay Kumar Khatri said the woman had come from Nazirabad area of Bhopal to Suthalia in Rajgarh to collect the borrowed money. “She already knew one of the accused, so she came with him to Teli village in Chanchoda area. It was here that the accused raped her and killed her. They buried her body under stones near the drain. Rajan Ahirwar from Dehri village had informed the police on last Saturday that the body of an unknown woman was lying in a decomposed state in the village,” said the SP.

Police reached the spot after getting information. The dead body was buried under stones. The body got highly decomposed. The police confiscated the anklet lying near the dead body.

The police also informed the police stations of the neighboring district about the body of an unknown woman. The woman was identified by her daughter. The 50-year-old woman was missing since November 23.

The police arrested Harinarayan Lodhi and he confessed the crime.