e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / BJP asks AAP to provide relief to traders on electricity charges

BJP asks AAP to provide relief to traders on electricity charges

cities Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Thursday reiterated its demand that the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government provide relief to traders in the city by waiving off fixed charges on electricity.

In a video-conference held with traders’ associations in the Capital, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta discussed the issues faced by the trading community due to the lockdown.

Gupta said all the commercial establishments were closed during the lockdown, but still the discoms had sent provisional bills to traders and also charged fixed charges.

Shri Adesh Gupta said the behaviour of the Delhi Government towards the interests of the people of Delhi had been very irresponsible even in times of crisis. The Delhi government did not take any action even on the problem of huge electricity bills given by discoms, he said.

Gupta said, “Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal shouldn’t have imposed a financial burden on the people of Delhi. He should have provided maximum relief in the hour of this crisis. We demand that the government should direct discoms to remove fixed charges.”

Training his guns at the Delhi CM, Gupta said, “Before becoming Delhi CM, Kejriwal used to protest against the previous government for increased electricity bills. Today, when people need relief in electricity bills, he should do something…We demand that subsidies should be restored, fixed charges should be withdrawn and actual bills should be sent after taking meter reading and withdrawal of electricity disconnection notices.”

The AAP government did not respond to requests for a comment on the BJP’s charges.

top news
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Uttar Pradesh orders 2-day weekend lockdown from today evening
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Nepal’s cable operators remove Indian news channels
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Kanpur gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife, son arrested in Lucknow
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In