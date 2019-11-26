BJP launches helpline for water complaints

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 21:48 IST

New Delhi

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said his party has got a “reality test” done to establish the veracity of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that there was no problem related to water quality in the city.

Tiwari also launched a helpline number — 8980189801 — during a press conference with South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, inviting complaints related to water quality from city residents. He said the complaints received on this number will be “used to create pressure” on the Aam Aadmi Party government.

“We went to all the places where Kejriwal said his government laid new water and sewer pipelines in the last four years to address complaints related to water quality. We have taken videos in areas where people complained about dirty, undrinkable water,” Tiwari, who is also the MP from North East Delhi, said.

He said people can also send complaints related to dirty water to dellikapaanizehrila@gmail.com. The videos were combined into one and played during the conference in which people can be seen complaining about water quality in areas like Karawal Nagar, Sant Nagar and Burari.

The Aam Aadmi Party refused to comment on the issue.