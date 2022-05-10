Delhi BJP chief urges civic body to change names linked to 'Mughal slavery'
Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council, seeking a change in the names of roads that, he said, are a "symbol of Mughal slavery". “Wrote a letter to the chairman of today @tweetndmc demanding to change the names of the routes symbolising slavery from the Mughal period,” the 54-year-old leader tweeted in Hindi.
In the list, he included the current names with the suggestions. “Tughlaq Road - Guru Gobind Singh Marg, Akbar Road - Maharana Pratap Road, Aurangzeb Road - Abdul Kalam Lane; Humayun Road - Maharishi Valmiki Road and Shahjahan Road - General Bipin Singh Rawat Road,” the BJP leader mentioned.
The national capital will soon vote for the civic body elections. Last month, the central government notified an act - the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022 - to unify the three civic bodies in the city. The Act says that Delhi's East, South and North Delhi Municipal Corporations are to be merged into one to be called the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.
On Tuesday, in a separate incident, some members of Hindu organisation Mahakal Manav Sewa protested near Qutub Minar, and demanded renaming of Qutub Minar as ‘Vishnu Stambh’, news agency ANI reported.
Last month, the Delhi BJP chief had spoken about the change in names required for 40 villages across the city. “We are getting lots of requests from these villages to change their names. We will write to the mayors and commissioners of the corporations to send a proposal to change the names of these villages, as these names are a symbol of slavery. I have also asked the councillors to forward the requests of residents of these villages to the Delhi government," he told reporters.
An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson said, “Delhi has a state naming authority for all such matters. If any such proposal has been received, it will be appropriately reviewed and dealt with under due procedure by the body concerned.”
(With inputs from ANI)
-
Bengaluru: Accused husband still on the loose month after journalist's suicide
More than a month after the death of a 35-year-old Reuters journalist working in Bengaluru, the accused husband Aneesh Kodayan Koroth has still not been nabbed. Shruthi Narayanan had hanged herself when her husband, Aneesh, was away from home. Police have been unable to track him down. Anish went missing soon after the death of his wife. However police officials reassured that he will soon be arrested.
-
Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir
Members of a right-wing outfit were staging a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as Vishnu Stambh. The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.
-
Doctor abducted 10 days ago for ransom from UP rescued in Bihar West Champaran
A doctor living in Uttar Pradesh's Bagaha was abducted and kept hostage in Bihar's West Champaran district for nearly 10 days, police said on a Nepalii, Tuesday afterthe Shahi, was rescued and his two abductors arrested. Bagaha sub-divisional police officer Kailash Prasad on Tuesday said the doctor, identified as Meer Bahadur Shahi, who was rescued from a house in Malakauli.
-
Punjab Police zero in on Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda’s role in intel HQ blast
A day after their intelligence headquarters in Mohali became the target of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, Punjab Police have zeroed in on the role of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind. More than 20 people have been detained in connection with Monday night's blast. Things are expected to be clear by Tuesday evening. “Those carrying out such acts will have to pay for it,” Mann said.
-
18-year-old Bengaluru boy leaves home to die, gets buried alive accidentally
In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old PU student was reportedly buried alive under construction material on the premises of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Marathalli area on Saturday. It is reported that The deceased, Somanath had left home a night before, leaving behind a death note. The deceased, Somanath, was a bright student studying at a private college and was a resident of Katmandu Layout in Hoskote Town.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics