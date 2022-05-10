Home / Cities / Delhi News / Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir
delhi news

Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir

  • The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.
Members of Hindu outfit Mahakal Manav Sewa protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Members of Hindu outfit Mahakal Manav Sewa protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on May 10, 2022 01:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Members of a fringe right-wing outfit staged a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as Vishnu Stambh.

The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa, according to ANI inputs. Heavy police force was deployed in the area.

According to some reports, some of the fringe elements also chanted Hanuman Chalisa on the premises of the historical complex.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
qutub minar
qutub minar
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The doctor, originally from Nepal’s Nawalparasi district, had settled in the West Champaran district’s Bagaha subdivision. (Reuters File Photo)

    Doctor abducted 10 days ago for ransom from UP rescued in Bihar West Champaran

    A doctor living in Uttar Pradesh's Bagaha was abducted and kept hostage in Bihar's West Champaran district for nearly 10 days, police said on a Nepalii, Tuesday afterthe Shahi, was rescued and his two abductors arrested. Bagaha sub-divisional police officer Kailash Prasad on Tuesday said the doctor, identified as Meer Bahadur Shahi, who was rescued from a house in Malakauli.

  • Punjab Police personnel cordon off their intelligence headquarters in Sector 77, Mohali, after the rocket-propelled grenade attack on Monday night. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Punjab Police zero in on Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda’s role in intel HQ blast

    A day after their intelligence headquarters in Mohali became the target of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, Punjab Police have zeroed in on the role of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind. More than 20 people have been detained in connection with Monday night's blast. Things are expected to be clear by Tuesday evening. “Those carrying out such acts will have to pay for it,” Mann said.

  • A student was reportedly buried alive under construction material on the premises of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Marathalli area. (Representational Image | Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    18-year-old Bengaluru boy leaves home to die, gets buried alive accidentally

    In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old PU student was reportedly buried alive under construction material on the premises of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Marathalli area on Saturday. It is reported that The deceased, Somanath had left home a night before, leaving behind a death note. The deceased, Somanath, was a bright student studying at a private college and was a resident of Katmandu Layout in Hoskote Town.

  • The Allahabad high court had ordered Gautam Budh Nagar chief judicial magistrate to produce her in police custody before the high court on May 13 (HT File Photo/Sakib Ali)

    Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari’s arrest in contempt case stayed for a day by SC

    NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Allahabad high court last week in connection with a contempt case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, passed a brief order staying the high court directive, and listed Maheshwari's appeal for a hearing on Wednesday.

  • AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat speaks to reporters during the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Mangolpuri area. (ANI Twitter)

    AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat detained during demolition drive in Delhi's Mangolpuri

    Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was detained on Tuesday during an anti-encroachment drive that was underway in the Mangolpuri area by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Police said the local MLA was detained to ensure the exercise was not jeopardised. Ahlawat earlier said there was no need for the demolition drive and the civic body should first prove there was encroachment.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out