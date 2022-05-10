Now, Hindu outfit demands renaming of Qutub Minar to Vishnu Stambh, stages stir
- The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa.
Members of a fringe right-wing outfit staged a protest near Qutub Minar in Delhi on Tuesday demanding the centuries-old minarate be renamed as Vishnu Stambh.
The outfit that was holding the agitation near the UNESCO World Heritage Site in South Delhi's Mehrauli area was identified as Mahakal Manav Sewa, according to ANI inputs. Heavy police force was deployed in the area.
According to some reports, some of the fringe elements also chanted Hanuman Chalisa on the premises of the historical complex.
