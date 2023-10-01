Both states must act on the Commission's decision: Chidambaram on Cauvery row

Amid the tussle over the Cauvery water sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Congress MP P Chidambaram on Saturday said there is a commission to judge the issue and both States have to act on the Commission's decision.

Congress leader P Chidambaram. (ANI)

"I am a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, so I can press the demands of Tamil Nadu, and the members of Parliament from Karnataka will also press the demands of Karnataka. There is a commission to judge this issue. Both states have to act on the Commission's decision," Chidambaram said.

The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in either state.

The CWRC had ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023. Earlier, the amount of water to be released was 5000 cusecs.

Karnataka has cited a severe drought in parts of its state to refuse the supply of water to Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government has accused its neighbour of lying to the nation about the supply of water.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that the state government will file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court on September 30, as the state does not have water and so cannot release it.

Meanwhile, Farmers across Karnataka have been protesting since the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) ordered the state to release 5000 cusecs of water to its neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, for 15 days, effective from September 13.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi Party held protests in Madurai on Saturday, condemning the Congress-led Karnataka government over the Cauvery River water-sharing issue.

NTK Party youth wing secretary Sattai Durai Murugan said, "They are refusing to give Cauvery water as ordered by the court. If the Karnataka government does not release water to Tamil Nadu, a huge protest will be held under the leadership of the Naam Tamilar Katchi Party."

The Supreme Court bench refused to interfere with the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to Karnataka on releasing 5,000 cusecs of water every day for now to Tamil Nadu.

