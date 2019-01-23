BSP MLA warns of Karnataka-like situation in MP if she is not made minister

Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Rambai Singh on Tuesday warned the Congress that there would be a Karnataka-like situation in Madhya Pradesh if she is not made a minister but later insisted that she would continue to support the grand old party.

“We demand ministerial berth for two BSP MLAs in Kamal Nath govternment. We’ve seen the situation in Karnataka, we don’t want a similar situation here,” she told reporters in her constituency Patharia in Damoh district, 254 km north east of Bhopal.

This is not the first time she has warned the Congress which has 114 MLAs in the 230-member state assembly and is backed by four independent MLAs, two BSP and one SP MLA. The Opposition BJP has 109 MLAs.

Earlier, Singh had said, “If chief minister Kamal Nath forgets his promise I may too forget my promise (to support the Congress).”

Her reference to Karnataka came after political turbulence hit the Kumaraswamy government with two independent MLAs withdrawing while the Congress and the Opposition BJP accused each other of poaching lawmakers.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had claimed earlier this month that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was running at the “mercy” of his party and could be easily brought down.

When contacted Rambai said, “I said this (Karnataka like situation) in reply to a question. However, I am still supporting the Congress and will continue to do so.”

However, she reiterated that she would forget her promise to support the Congress if the chief minister forgot his promise to make her a minister.

When asked how long she would wait to become a minister she said, “I will wait for some time.”

Earlier, Samajvadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had expressed his displeasure over the lone SP MLA not being made a minister by chief minister Kamal Nath.

As the Congress continues to walk a political tightrope, its spokesperson in the state , Santosh Gautam said, “Our party leaders are aware of the situation.”

