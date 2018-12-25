Kamal Nath expands his cabinet, Madhya Pradesh gets first Muslim minister in 15 years

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday expanded his cabinet inducting 28 ministers including Arif Aqueel, the lone Muslim face in the new council of ministers.

Aqueel, MLA from Bhopal North, is the first Muslim minister in the state after 15 years.

Keeping the regional balance in view, Kamal Nath inducted nine MLAs from the Malwa Nivad region, six from central Madhya Pradesh, five representing the Gwalior-Chambal region and three from Bundelkhand in his cabinet.

Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath of office to the new ministers at the Raj Bhavan here.

The ministerial team includes 11 loyalists of the Chief Minister, nine from Congress veteran’s Digvijay Singh’s camp, seven from Jyotiraditya Scindia’s camp, and one from former state party chief Arun Yadav’s camp.

There are only two females in the cabinet-Vijay Laxmi Sadho from Maheshawr and Imarati Devi from Dabra.

The cabinet expansion was done after both Kamal Nath and Scindia held discussions with the party central leadership.

Congratulating the new ministers, both Kamal Nath and Scindia asked them to work towards fulfilling the Congress’ commitment of ensuring the progress and welfare of the state.

The session of the newly elected Assembly is scheduled to begin from January 7.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 22:32 IST