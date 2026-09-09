Kanpur , A 47-year-old businessman was allegedly beaten to death with a brick by four youths after he objected to one of them urinating on a road in an upscale locality here, with CCTV footage revealing the shocking sequence of events, police said on Wednesday.

Businessman beaten to death in Kanpur for stopping drunk youth from urinating on road

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The incident took place around midnight on Saturday near Om Crossing in Kakadeo when Amit Kumar, a resident of Naveen Nagar, was returning home after closing his shop, Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI.

According to the CCTV footage now in police possession, four youths were drinking on the roadside when one of them allegedly began urinating on the road. Kumar objected, following which an argument broke out and the youth allegedly abused him.

Three others accompanying him then joined the assault and surrounded Kumar, repeatedly hitting him on the head with a brick, leaving him critically injured, Lal said.

When some bystanders attempted to intervene, the attackers allegedly threatened them and told them to leave or face a similar fate, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} "The CCTV footage has revealed the shocking sequence of events. We have launched a massive search for the accused and are making efforts to arrest them at the earliest," Lal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The CCTV footage has revealed the shocking sequence of events. We have launched a massive search for the accused and are making efforts to arrest them at the earliest," Lal said. {{/usCountry}}

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Two of the alleged attackers have been identified as Jitendra Srivastava and Kushal Srivastava, while efforts are underway to identify the other two with the help of CCTV footage, the police commissioner said.

Local residents alerted police through the emergency helpline 112 and informed Kumar's family following the assault.

Kumar was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and later shifted to Anurag Hospital, where he remained under treatment for two days. His condition subsequently deteriorated and he died on Monday night.

Kumar's family reached the post-mortem house on Tuesday and demanded the immediate arrest of all the accused. His body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.

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Kakadeo Station House Officer Dharmendra Ram said a case had been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Kumar's family.

Police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest all those involved in the assault.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.