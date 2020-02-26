CAG has revealedRs 30,000 cr scamin NOIDA: Yogi

cities

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:58 IST

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of NOIDA for a 10-year period has revealed a scam of Rs 30,000 crore.

Though the chief minister did not specify the 10-year period, it is learnt that the CAG audit covers the period 2005 to 2018 and also includes Greater NOIDA.

“We got the CAG audit of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) conducted for a period of 10 years. The audit has revealed a scam of Rs 30,000 crore,” said Yogi while intervening in the debate on budget for 2020-2021 in the state assembly here.

He said a similar situation prevailed in Greater NOIDA. “This is not my money. This is money of 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of the state should become the rightful claimants of this amount. This is our commitment for development of infrastructure in the state,” said Yogi while hinting that there were irregularities galore in implementation of government schemes during the tenure of SP and BSP governments in the state.

The chief minister said his government was planning to probe the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed during the Samajwadi Party government. “Action is being taken and many people will get exposed if an inquiry is conducted into the PPAs of SP government’s tenure,” said Yogi.

He listed the districts where new medical colleges have come up and said his government would soon come out with a policy to set up new medical colleges in the remaining 16 districts, too, in public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Yogi also used the occasion to target SP leader Mohd Azam Khan, saying equal power was being supplied in all districts of the state. In a lighter vein he said power was shining in Rampur, too. This was an obvious reference to the large number of inquiries being carried out in Rampur that have led to the arrest of Khan and his family on Wednesday.

Yogi said his government was undertaking a clean-up exercise in Rampur. He, however, did not name Khan or any member of his family.