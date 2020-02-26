e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / CAG has revealedRs 30,000 cr scamin NOIDA: Yogi

CAG has revealedRs 30,000 cr scamin NOIDA: Yogi

cities Updated: Feb 26, 2020 23:58 IST
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Umesh Raghuvanshi
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of NOIDA for a 10-year period has revealed a scam of Rs 30,000 crore.

Though the chief minister did not specify the 10-year period, it is learnt that the CAG audit covers the period 2005 to 2018 and also includes Greater NOIDA.

“We got the CAG audit of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) conducted for a period of 10 years. The audit has revealed a scam of Rs 30,000 crore,” said Yogi while intervening in the debate on budget for 2020-2021 in the state assembly here.

He said a similar situation prevailed in Greater NOIDA. “This is not my money. This is money of 23 crore people of Uttar Pradesh and the people of the state should become the rightful claimants of this amount. This is our commitment for development of infrastructure in the state,” said Yogi while hinting that there were irregularities galore in implementation of government schemes during the tenure of SP and BSP governments in the state.

The chief minister said his government was planning to probe the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed during the Samajwadi Party government. “Action is being taken and many people will get exposed if an inquiry is conducted into the PPAs of SP government’s tenure,” said Yogi.

He listed the districts where new medical colleges have come up and said his government would soon come out with a policy to set up new medical colleges in the remaining 16 districts, too, in public private partnership (PPP) mode.

Yogi also used the occasion to target SP leader Mohd Azam Khan, saying equal power was being supplied in all districts of the state. In a lighter vein he said power was shining in Rampur, too. This was an obvious reference to the large number of inquiries being carried out in Rampur that have led to the arrest of Khan and his family on Wednesday.

Yogi said his government was undertaking a clean-up exercise in Rampur. He, however, did not name Khan or any member of his family.

top news
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
Justice S Muralidhar transferred from Delhi High Court, notifies Centre
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
‘Thought his career was finished...’: McGrath lauds Indian pacer
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities