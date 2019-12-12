e-paper
Caught! Punjabi singer Parmish Verma of ‘Sab fade jange’ fame fined for riding bike without helmet

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2019 12:55 IST
Harmandeep Singh
Harmandeep Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjabi singer Parmish Verma riding the Bullet motorcycle without a helmet caught the eye of the traffic police in Patiala who promptly issued him a challan.
Punjabi singer Parmish Verma riding the Bullet motorcycle without a helmet caught the eye of the traffic police in Patiala who promptly issued him a challan. (Twitter)
         

Punjabi singer and actor Parmish Verma, 32, who is popular for his song Sab fade jange (Everyone will be caught), found himself caught violating traffic rules in his hometown of Patiala.

The singer has been issued a challan for riding a motorcycle without a helmet. A video of him riding the Bullet in Patiala went viral on social media, the only catch being he wasn’t wearing a helmet.

Inspector Ranjeet Singh, a local traffic in-charge, said on Thursday, “Yes, we have issued a challan to Verma for violating the Motor Vehicles Act as he was riding the bike without a helmet.”

Ironically, in his song ‘Sab fade jange’, which is popular on social media, Verma takes a dig at people who immediately flaunt their influential connections in a bid to escape being challaned or fined at checkpoints (nakas) when caught violating traffic rules. “Phone ne milaunde jehde, agge naake laaye ton DC’an ji maama sadda challan nahio bhare jaange, ho tension na lo veere, ho sab fade jange,” go the lyrics.

Another photo shared by the singer on social media.
Another photo shared by the singer on social media. ( Twitter )

The singer, who debuted on the big screen with Punjabi movie Punjab Bolda in 2011, is also known for his song, ‘Gal ni kadni (Don’t hurl abuses)’.

His father, Satish Verma, is a professor and Punjabi writer, while his mother, Paramjit Verma, is a homemaker. After completing his schooling from Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, Parmish went to Sydney to pursue a diploma in hotel management but left the course half way and came back to India to pursue an acting career.

