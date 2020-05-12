Chamba Covid patient, who infected four others, booked for attempt to murder

Updated: May 12, 2020 18:30 IST

Police on Tuesday booked a Covid patient in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh for infecting four others, including his two-year-old daughter, with the virus because of his negligence.

He has been booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, director-general of police SR Mardi said.

The man works as a driver and had returned home from Baddi town after which he tested positive for Covid-19 on May 6.

Mardi said he disregarded social distancing norms resulting in his two-year-old daughter, who also suffers from a heart ailment, getting infected. He also jumped home quarantine and met three of his friends over drinks. His friends were also tested positive for the virus on May 10.

“They not only drank together but also shared cigarettes,” he added.

Mardi also warned those who were jumping quarantine stating that they will be booked under stringent laws.

He said a Covid patient from Hamirpur had called a barber at home to get a haircut. Later, the barbers also gave a haircut to others in the village and he has also been booked.

Another incident was reported from Hamirpur wherein a Ahmedabad returnee jumped quarantine to fetch liquor. “The man’s wife lodged a complaint against him after which he was sent to institutional quarantine,” Mardi said.

The DGP said people must realise that a day will come when the disease will be contained but will have to return time and again for court hearings of cases registered against them for jumping quarantine.

He expressed gratitude to those who were religiously following the quarantine and social distancing norms. Citing an example, Mardi said a man from Jogindernagar of Mandi district who returned from Jaisalmer was living in quarantine by pitching a tent in the fields away from his home. He exhorted people to share photos and details of those jumping quarantine on police’s WhatsApp number 94591-00100.

The DGP said a head constable posted at Panchrukhi police station in Kangra district was tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. “It is first of its kind case in Himachal. The Covid cases have increased after people started returning home from outside the state.”

He said as per government order, those coming to Himachal from red zones will have to remain under mandatory institutional quarantine.