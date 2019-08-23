Chandigarh International Airport HC gives Punjab four months to demolish 98 structures

cities

Aug 23, 2019

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday gave four months to Punjab government to demolish 98 structures built illegally within the 100-metre area of Chandigarh International Airport.

These structures were identified by a committee headed by Punjab chief secretary, constituted on the directions of the high court. The air force had termed illegal mushrooming of such structures a threat to the airport, which prompted the court to direct demolition.

The high court bench of justices Krishna Murari and Arun Palli also asked the chief secretary-led panel to hold monthly review meetings and devise a mechanism so that fresh illegal structures do not come up. The court was hearing a 2015 petition on infrastructure related issues of the airport.

These structures ordered to be demolished had come up after March 2011, when the construction in the 100-metre periphery was banned through a notification. The HC will decide fate of another 216 structures on the next hearing in September. Nearly 196 structures were there before similar notification of 2008 and 20 structures came up between 2008 and 2011. These can be demolished by invoking Works of Defence Act, 1903 and dwellers ought to be duly compensated, the Punjab’s advocate general, Atul Nanda said.

DEFENCE SECY TO TAKE A DECISION ON CAT-IIIB

The high court also requested the defence secretary to take a decision on CAT-IIIB facility, which allows aircraft to fly in near zero visibility conditions. The proposal has been cleared by the Airport Authority of India and Chandigarh International Airport. But defence ministry nod is awaited. The secretary has been requested to convene a meeting for the same by next date of hearing.

The HC also asked Centre to take a decision on proposal sent by Punjab government wherein it was requested that Chandigarh airport be added in the list of ‘open sky policy airports’.

AIR FORCE AGAINST TUNNEL PROPOSAL

The air force also suggested that in place of a tunnel being planned for direct connectivity to airport from Chandigarh and Panchkula, a road along the airport be constructed. “It will not only give better connectivity to both the towns of Panchkula

and Chandigarh but will also be a better option to ₹1,600 crore tunnel project,”hetan Mittal, appearing for Centre said.

Aug 23, 2019