Chandigarh MC sweeper electrocuted in Industrial Area

A sanitation worker was electrocuted to death on coming in contact with a loose electricity wire while sweeping a street at Sanjay Colony in the Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Saturday.

Victim Jagbir Singh, 50, was a regular employee of the Chandigarh municipal corporation. He resided in Ram Darbar and is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Dr Amrit Warring, head of the MC sanitation department, said Jagbir was on duty when the mishap took place in the morning. He died on the spot.

OP Saini, who is the president of the door-to-door garbage collectors’ union, said Jagbir touched a kundi connection that had snapped and was lying on the ground.

Maintaining that no complaint has been filed in the matter, the Industrial Area police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh sweepers union demanded ₹10 lakh compensation for Jagbir’s family besides a job to the next of kin. Union president Krishan Chadha said the electricity department’s negligence took Jagbir’s life. “We will not relent till his family is duly compensated,” he said.

Dr Warring said: “The matter is indeed serious. The MC is seized of the matter and will provide compensation to the family according to the existing service rules.”

