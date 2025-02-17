Menu Explore
10 injured as school bus falls into canal in Haryana’s Kaithal

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 17, 2025 03:23 PM IST

Besides eight children, driver and female attendant accompanying them were injured, police said, adding all of them were rescued and out of danger.

Ten people, including eight students, were injured when a private school bus fell into the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal near Noch village of Kaithal district on Monday morning.

The school bus that fell into the canal and was later brought out with the help of a crane near Noch village of Kaithal district on Monday.
The school bus that fell into the canal and was later brought out with the help of a crane near Noch village of Kaithal district on Monday.

Besides the eight children, the driver and female attendant accompanying them were also injured, police said, adding that all of them were rescued and out of danger.

The accident occurred when the driver of the bus belonging to Guru Nanak Academy of Pehowa reportedly lost control over the vehicle.

Passers-by and residents of the area responded to the children’s shouts for help and managed to pull all of them out. The police also arrived soon and helped in rescuing the passengers.

Assistant sub inspector Rajinder Kumar, who is in-charge of the Keorak police post, under whose jurisdiction the incident happened, said that all the victims were pulled out safely.

