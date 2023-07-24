10 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

The staff at Ludhiana Central jail recovered as many as 10 mobile phones during a special checking.

Mobile phones seized from Ludhiana Central Jail. (HT PHOTO)

The Division number 7 police have lodged two separate FIRs against the inmates.

Assistant jail superintendent Harbans Singh said that they conducted a special checking in the jail and recovered 7 mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail premises. They informed the police for further action.

In the second case, the jail staff recovered three mobile phones from three inmates, including Jaspreet Singh, Jarnail Singh and Gurdeep Singh.

Head constable Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that two FIRs under section 52 A (1) of the Prison Act have been lodged against the inmates.

