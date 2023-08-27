10 women booked for attacking power department officials in Hisar

Barwala police in Hisar have booked 10 women for thrashing power department officials at Kharak Punia village when they were installing electric metres outside the homes.

Barwala police in Hisar have booked 10 women for thrashing power department officials at Kharak Punia village when they were installing electric metres outside the homes. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to power officials, 700 electric metres were closed for many months, and they had visited the village to change these metres.

“A group of women suddenly came there, and they asked us not to change the metres. When we refused, they attacked us with sticks and bricks,” the officials said.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that 10 women, Sata, Diwana, Manphol, Mangiya and six others were booked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON