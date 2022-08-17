100 Aam Aadmi Clinics start functioning in Punjab

Chandigarh/Ludhiana: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched 25 more Aam Aadmi Clinics, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. The CM had on Monday launched 75 clinics.

He said that such clinics will be set up in every nook and corner of the state. “Patients can avail the medical services by stepping into the clinics or can avail facility of online appointment,” he added.

Addressing a state-level function on Independence Day at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday, the CM had announced setting up 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state. He said these clinics will offer 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people.

The CM also said that Punjab had led the freedom struggle against the British. “Every village of Punjab has a memorial to martyrs who had fought for the country’s freedom. In the present scenario, Punjabi youths serving the Indian Army are protecting the borders,” said the CM.

Mann takes on PM over ‘rewadi’ jibe

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘rewadi’ jibe on the state announcing free electricity and other facilities, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann retorted by asking a rhetoric as to whether it was better to spend taxpayers’ money on the well-being of people or to give largesse to corporate friends.

Interacting with media at an event organised to pay homage to Shaheed Karnail Singh Issru, Mann said the state government is making judicious use of public money for the welfare of the people.

“As against this, the Union government has allowed daylight robbery of the public exchequer by their corporate friends, as several of them have fled the country by taking several lakh crores from banks,” the chief minister said.

