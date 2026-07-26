100 new Aam Aadmi Clinics inaugurated in Punjab

Punjab government on Saturday expanded its existing network of Aam Aadmi Clinics by inaugurating 100 new facilities across the state, taking their total number to 1,090.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh inaugurating an Aam Aadmi Clinic at Vikas Nagar in Patiala on Saturday. (HT)

Health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh inaugurated one of the new clinics at Vikas Nagar near Seona Chowk in Patiala Rural.

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“The expansion reflects the state government’s commitment to strengthening primary healthcare and ensuring free, quality medical services are available close to people’s homes,” the minister said, adding that every Aam Aadmi Clinic was equipped with an MBBS doctor, trained nursing staff and other healthcare personnel.

The clinics provide free consultations, essential medicines, diagnostic tests and treatment for common ailments.

Highlighting the impact of the initiative, Dr Singh said the clinics had emerged as a key pillar of Punjab’s primary healthcare system. He said more than 42,000 pregnant women received antenatal check-ups, counselling and other maternal healthcare services at the clinics every month.

Besides, over 1.25 lakh patients suffering from non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and hypertension were provided regular treatment, medicines and follow-up care, enabling continuous monitoring of their health, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the clinics had not only reduced patients’ out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and travel time but have also strengthened public confidence in the government healthcare system, adding that the government was committed to further strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and expanding services wherever required so that every citizen had access to timely and quality medical care. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the clinics had not only reduced patients’ out-of-pocket healthcare expenses and travel time but have also strengthened public confidence in the government healthcare system, adding that the government was committed to further strengthening the healthcare infrastructure and expanding services wherever required so that every citizen had access to timely and quality medical care. {{/usCountry}}

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