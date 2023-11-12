104 patients registered for cancer pension in Panchkula

After the Haryana government announced a monthly pension of ₹2,750 for cancer patients and individuals suffering from 55 rare diseases, as many as 104 patients have been registered for the pension in Panchkula.

The pension will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the public financial management system. (Getty images)

The pension will be available to patients with stage-3 and stage-4 cancer, as well as patients suffering from brain tumour, blood cancer and auditory canal (ear) cancer, regardless of stage.

In addition to cancer patients, the pension will also be available to patients suffering from 55 rare diseases, including thalassaemia, haemophilia, Pompe disease, duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), etc.

At present, the Haryana health department provides free travel facilities to all cancer patients and one attendant.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said, “The pension will help alleviate the financial burden of cancer treatment and allow patients to focus on their recovery.”

Deputy civil surgeon Dr Shivani Satija said, “District non-communicable disease cell is taking active steps to ensure that all eligible cancer patients in the district are aware of the pension scheme and can apply for it.”

The pension will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through the public financial management system (PFMS).

To apply for the pension, patients must submit a copy of their Aadhaar card, a copy of their family ID, parivar pehchan patra, documents of cancer diagnosis and treatment from the health facility, where treatment is ongoing and account details pertaining to the account holder name, account number and IFSC code of bank.

The documents for the pension can be submitted to the office of the civil surgeon at Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6. The scheme is for residents of Haryana with family income up to ₹3 lakh per annum.

