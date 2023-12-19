107 EV charging stations to be set up in Himachal

Himachal government will set up electronic vehicle charging stations at 107 locations, including 54 the petrol pumps, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Tuesday during the questions hour of the assembly’s winter session. In a written response to a question by Congress MLA Chaitanya Sharma, Agnihotri said that stations had been shortlisted by the district administration in collaboration with other stakeholders. Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (HT Photo)

Agnihotri said the Himachal Pradesh Electric Vehicle Policy 2022 had been implemented and the electricity board had been made the state nodal agency.

He added that the state government had constituted a monitoring committee with transport principal secretary as the chairperson for setting up e-charging stations .

51 schools destroyed, 1,057 partially damaged due to heavy rains: Education minister

A total of 51 school buildings were destroyed and 1,057 partially damaged due to heavy rains in the monsoon season this year in Himachal and the total loss was estimated at ₹69.27 crore, education minister Rohit Thakur informed the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a query by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Vinod Kumar during the question hour, he said the completely destroyed buildings would be reconstructed on priority and the department has sought additional funds for this.

The construction of partially damaged buildings would be taken up in a phased manner, the minister said, responding to a supplementary question by leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.

Rohit Thakur said the damaged buildings would be surveyed and the renovation of unsafe buildings would be done on priority as conducting classes in these buildings can pose a risk to students.

As many as 19,101 students are enrolled in these schools, he said.