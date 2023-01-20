10 heritage items from Chandigarh to go under the hammer in US

As many as 10 heritage items from Chandigarh will be going under the hammer at an auction in New Jersey, USA, on January 20.

The total reserve price of these items is $1,27,000-1,76,000, which is around ₹1.03 crore to ₹1.43 crore.

Of the 10 items, a set of eight committee armchairs, designed by Pierre Jeanneret, has the highest reserve price of $35,000 to $40,000.

The other articles being auctioned include a pair of lounge chairs ($8,000-$10,000), file racks from administrative buildings of Chandigarh ($20,000 to $30,000), a desk and cane chair ($10,000 to $15,000) and a coffee table ($8,000 to 10,000), all designed by Jeanneret.

The remaining items are a set of desk and chair ($8,000 to $10,000), a bench ($7,000 to $9,000), a set of four low stools ($6,000 to $8,000); and six dining chairs ($20,000 to $30,000) and four stools ($7,000 to $9,000) from Panjab University.

Several of these articles have painted identification marks, including PUEC (appearing to be Panjab University Evening College), ZOO (zoology department of PU), PSY-LAB (psychiatry department laboratory), etc.

