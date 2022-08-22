10kg IED recovered in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing over 10kg in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The device is being destroyed right now, the police said.

They said that the explosive was found in the Tral area of the district.

“On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted (sic),” said Kashmir Police in a tweet.

This is the second incident this month when an IED was found in Pulwama.

On August 10, a 25kg IED was detected and subsequently defused by security forces in Pulwama district.

The explosive was found on a road crossing in Pulwama which witnesses frequent movement of security forces.

On June 2, militants had planted an IED in a vehicle carrying soldiers for an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian district wherein an army jawan lost his life and two others were wounded.

Four militants and their associates were subsequently arrested in the case.

2 civilians injured in grenade blast in Srinagar

Two civilians were injured in a low-intensity grenade blast in Srinagar on Sunday evening, police said.

The grenade was hurled in the Nishat area by terrorists, said officials.

“A couple of civilians received minor injuries. They all were given first aid and have been discharged from hospital,” they added. A case has been registered,” Srinagar police tweeted.

On August 13, a policeman was killed in a grenade blast in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.