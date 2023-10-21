11 convicted for murder of retired SDO in 2019 in Rewari

A local court in Rewari on Friday convicted nine persons to life imprisonment and two women to three years jail term in connection with the abduction and killing of a retired sub-divisional officer (SDO) of power department in 2019. The district and sessions Judge Sushil Kumar Garg imposed a fine of ₹1.26 lakh on the convicts.

According to police, the case date backs to December 31, 2019, when a group of assailants barged into the house of retired SDO Roshan Lal in Mohalla Hans Nagar, Rewari, and killed the retired SDO. They also looted ₹ 3 lakh, and gold and silver ornaments. (Getty Images/Purestock)

Those convicted to life term imprisonment were identified as Rinku, alias Kaliya, Ravi, alias Matlu, Sachin, alias Kapil, Harun, alias Samir, Mahesh, alias Toda, Arjun, Suraj, alias Pale, Aarif, Vicky, alias Sonu. The women who were sentenced to three year in jail were identified as Jubeda and Sonia.

According to police, the case date backs to December 31, 2019, when a group of assailants barged into the house of retired SDO Roshan Lal in Mohalla Hans Nagar, Rewari, and killed the retired SDO. They also looted ₹3 lakh, and gold and silver ornaments.

“The police had arrested 12 persons for the killing the SDO and attempting murder of his wife. One of the accused was acquitted due to lack of evidence and 11 persons were convicted for the offence,” a spokesman of police added.

