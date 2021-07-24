Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11 LPU students representing India in Tokyo Olympics

University claims this is the highest number of students to get selected to any Indian Olympic contingent from a private university
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Eleven students from the Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, are part of the Indian contingent representing the country in Tokyo Olympics.

In a release, LPU claimed this is the highest number of students to get selected to any Indian Olympic contingent from a private university.

Star wrestler Bajrang Punia, who is pursuing MA in public administration at the university, para-athlete Nishad Kumar (BA), javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra (BA) and sprinter Amoj Jacob (BPEd) are part of the Indian contingent, according to the press release.

Seven players, including captain Manpreet Singh, Rupinderpal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, all students of MBA, Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, pursuing graduation, of the Indian men’s hockey team are LPU students. Chancellor, LPU Ashok Mittal said: “We feel proud that near 10% of the Indian Olympic participants LPU students.”

