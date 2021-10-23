Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11 new Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity area

On Friday, five fresh Covid cases surfaced each in Chandigarh and Mohali while Panchkula recorded one new case.
The tricity’s active Covid case count climbed to 78 on Friday. Of the 78 people still infected, 36 are in Mohali, 28 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula. (HT File)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 03:13 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The tricity reported no new Covid-19 death for the 17th day in row on Friday, even as the fresh infection count climbed to 11. It was last on October 5 when Panchkula and Chandigarh had reported one Covid-fatality each.

On Friday, five fresh infections surfaced each in Chandigarh and Mohali while Panchkula recorded one new case. Those found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sector 18, 30, 32 and 42. In Mohali, three cases were reported from Dhakoli, while one each surfaced from Gharuan and Boothgarh. In Panchkula, the infected man is a resident of CRPF.

Meanwhile, the tricity’s active case count climbed to 78 on Friday. Of the 78 people still infected, 36 are in Mohali, 28 in Chandigarh and 12 in Panchkula. Chandigarh has so far reported 65,320 positive cases, of which 64,472 have been cured and 820 have died.

In Mohali, 68,798 cases have been reported till date. Among these, 67,694 patients have recovered and 1,068 have died. Panchkula’s caseload of 30,757 includes 30,367 recoveries and 378 casualties.

RELATED STORIES

Micro-containment zone in UT

The UT administration declared a locality in Sector 28 a micro-containment zone on Friday. UT district magistrate Mandip Singh Brar said regular screening and monitoring will be done and frequent sanitisation of the area will be carried out. “Residents are advised to follow social distancing norms, wear masks and take care of hand hygiene,” he added

