11 booked for stabbing man at Mohali village

Police on Friday booked 11 people for allegedly attempting to murder a 49-year-old Cholta Khurd village resident after he held a meeting in the area to steer the youth away from drugs.

Police have booked 11 people for stabbing a man at Mohali’s Chotla Khurd village. (HT FIle)

The victim, Parampal Singh, 49, suffered multiple stab wounds.

The accused, meanwhile, have been identified as Manikaran Singh, Liyakat Ali, Sanjiv Kumar, Sindra, Kala, Sushil Kumar, Karan Singh, Anu, Bunty, Jalli, and Tholu.

Speaking of the incident, the victim told police, “We had called those who consume drugs for the meeting and they were apprised of the harmful effects of drugs and thus were asked to refrain from such activities. After the meeting finished, both Manikaran and Liyakat confronted me for holding such a meeting. After a heated argument, they attacked me and called their friends.”

The complainant alleged that Manikaran and his friends attacked him with a sharp weapon in the presence of around 30 villagers, including the Sarpanch.

“Manikaran tried to hit me on my head, but dropped the weapon. Liyakat picked it up and attacked, following which they both were apprehended and thrashed by the villagers. Other accused also assaulted me and a few other villagers who came to my rescue,” the victim added.

Parampal Singh was rushed to Kharar civil hospital, where he underwent treatment and was eventually discharged.

All the absconding accused have been booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, being armed with a deadly weapon o), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Kharar police station.

