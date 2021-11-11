11 pvt buses impounded for violations in Zirakpur

Eleven tourist buses, including three belonging to Orbit Aviation Company owned by the Badal family, were impounded after transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring conducted a surprise check at Zirakpur on Tuesday night.

Eight buses were impounded for not paying the tax, while three for running as stage carriers instead of contract carriers.

The minister, along with regional transport officer (RTO) Sukhwinder Singh reached MacDonald Chowk around 12.15am. While checking tourist buses coming from Delhi, Shimla, Vaishno Devi and Punjab, they found eight buses running without paying tax, while three buses were running as stage carriers instead of contract carriers.

Three buses of Orbit Aviation were impounded which were on their way from Mohali to Rajpura.

The minister apologized to the passengers for inconvenience and they were dropped at the bus stand before the buses were taken to the police station.

Other buses which were impounded belonged to City Land, Ram Dalal Holidays, Northern Tourist Buses, Himalayas Tourist Buses, and KTC.

Pritpal Singh, manager (operations), Orbit Aviation Limited, said during the pandemic, most of the bus operators have not paid tax and were in the process to do so. Impounding of buses is totally political, he said.