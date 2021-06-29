117 cross Wagah border as Pakistan eases Covid norms

AMRITSAR

As many as 117 people, comprising 84 Indians and 33 Pakistani nationals, crossed over to India from Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday.

Earlier, the ministry of interior of the Pakistan government had informed that 461 people — 405 of them Indians and 56 Pakistani nationals — would cross over to India from the transit route on Monday. According to officials, these people had been stranded in Pakistan due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Some of the returnees included no obligation to return to India (NORI) visa holders, who had gone to the neighbouring country to meet their relatives, and some were students from Kashmir. The Indian government issues NORI visas to Pakistani and Bangladeshi nationals who leave their home country and live in India or are married in India but have not yet obtained Indian citizenship. Similarly, many students from Kashmir pursue professional courses in Pakistan institutions.

“There had been information that 461 people would come to India, but only 117 could make it on Monday. Those who failed to cross will come in the coming days,” said Arun Pal, Punjab Police’s protocol officer at Attari border. He said those who returned underwent Covid-19 test at the integrated check post (ICP), Attari, and no one tested positive.

Durafshan Yousuf, 26, who is pursuing MBBS in Pakistan, said she had been in Pakistan for the past one year. “There should be proper coordination between both the countries to allow the stranded people to return to their countries in a time-bound manner in Covid-like situations,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Indian government repatriated four Pakistani prisoners, including three fishermen, through the transit route on Monday. The fishermen—Jumma Muhammad, Mumad Hassan and Vatu Muhammad of Thatta district in Pakistan—were caught in Gujarat after they had entered in Indian water in Arabian Sea in December 2016.

Arun Pal said these fishermen completed their 3.5-year sentence in Palara jail of Gujarat. They were released after their nationality was confirmed by the Pakistan government.

The fourth Pakistani, who was released from Amritsar Central jail, is Muhammad Ramjan, 22 of Lahore. He was arrested by the Border Security Force while roaming in the Indian territory at Khemkaran sector of Tarn Taran district in 2017. He completed his 2-year sentence.