12 Haryana Police personnel selected for President’s Police Medal

As many as 12 Haryana Police personnel have been selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS), a state police spokesperson said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP-CID) Udai Raj Singh Tanwar and lady sub inspector (SI-CID) Janak Kumari who have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service. (HT Photo)

The names of the medal winners were announced by the Union ministry of home affairs.

While Udai Raj Singh Tanwar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP-CID), and Janak Kumari, lady sub inspector (SI-CID), have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 10 other police personnel will be awarded the Police medal for meritorious service.

Among those selected to be decorated with police medal for meritorious service include Jhajjar DSP Rahul Dev, Sonepat deputy commissioner of police Virender Singh, Yamunanagar inspector Ram Pal, lady sub inspector from Gurugram, Rajbala, sub-inspector (SI) Sunil Kumar; SI Yudhvir Singh, who is posted at anti-corruption bureau in Gurugram; assistant sub inspector (ASI) Naveen Kumar (Hisar); ASI Virender Kumar (Panchkula); ASI Joginder Singh (Rohtak); and head constable Surender Partap posted at state crime branch in Panchkula.

Director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all police officers and officials who have earned this remarkable distinction. He said this achievement brings great pride and honour not only to the recipients but to the entire police force of Haryana. “This well-deserved acknowledgment will undoubtedly boost their morale, and it will stand as a shining example for others to follow,” DGP said.