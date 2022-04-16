Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12 injured in bus-truck collision in Phagwara
chandigarh news

12 injured in bus-truck collision in Phagwara

The injured included drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said
Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said.
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 01:23 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Phagwara: Twelve people including five women were injured when a Punjab Roadways bus they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rehana Jattan in Phagwara on Friday, police said.

The injured included drivers of both the bus and the truck which fell into a roadside seasonal canal following the collision, Rawalpindi police station SHO Hardev Preet Singh said.

All the injured were rushed to the Phagwara civil hospital, he added.

The accident took place as the bus driver tried to overtake the truck, the SHO said, adding the truck fell into the roadside canal which did not have much water. The bus was on its way from Ludhiana to Hoshiarpur while the truck was coming from Rehana Jattan to Phagwara, the SHO said.

Action will be taken against the bus driver after recording the statements of injured passengers, he said, adding that both the bus and the truck were impounded.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP