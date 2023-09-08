12 mobile phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail

As many as 12 mobile phones have been recovered from the central jail here during special checking.

The staff recovered two mobile phones from two inmates, identifid Sachin Kumar and Arman Hasmi. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The division number 7 police lodged four separate FIRs against the inmates for possessing mobile phones.

In the first case, the jail staff recovered 4 mobile phones lying abandoned in the jail premises. One mobile phone was recovered from an inmate Gaurav Kumar.

The staff recovered two mobile phones from two inmates, identifid Sachin Kumar and Arman Hasmi.

The jail staff also recovered five mobile phones lying abandoned in the premises in another case.

Head constable Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the cases, said that four separate FIRs have been lodged against the inmates under section 52A (1) of the Prison Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON