12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA
12 students of Shemrock School, Mohali, selected for NDA

Twelve students from Shemrock Senior Secondary School who have been trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute have been selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA)
Students trained at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute who have been selected for the National Defence Academy (NDA). Twelve of them are from Shemrock School, Sector 69, Mohali. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Shemrock Principal Prineet Sohal while honouring the students on Monday said that since the first AFPI course in 2013, the school has inducted 180 cadets to NDA.

Air Commodore Nitin Sathe, director, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for boys, while congratulating the students said that the number of individuals joining defence forces from Punjab has been declining and they are proud of the students who made it to NDA this year.

Chairman of Shemrock School Amarjit Singh Bajwa appreciated the efforts of the faculty of the school and AFPI.

