12 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

After detection of 13 Covid-19 cases in the tricity on Saturday, 12 more people were found positive on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s tally came down from six to four between the two days, while Mohali logged just two cases for a second day in a row — one each from Kharar and Mohali areas. Panchkula was the biggest contributor to the tricity count with a total of six fresh infections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The active cases in the tricity dropped from 146 to 139. At 77, Mohali has the majority of infected patients, followed by Chandigarh with 43 and Panchkula with 19