12 years of Modi government: A historic journey of service, good governance– Jatinder Pal Malhotra

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Chandigarh state president Jatinder Pal Malhotra while addressing a press conference on Thursday, said that the 12 years of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have become a golden chapter of service, good governance, welfare of the poor, women empowerment, social justice, unprecedented infrastructure development and nation-building.

Malhotra stated that the Modi government brought transparency and accountability through direct benefit transfer (DBT). (HT File)

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He said that under the mantra of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas,” nearly 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty in recent years.Malhotra stated that the Modi government brought transparency and accountability through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Benefits were transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, eliminating lakhs of fake beneficiaries and preventing nearly ₹4.31 lakh crore from falling into the wrong hands. More than 58 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened, including over 32 crore accounts belonging to women. More than 81 crore citizens continue to receive free food grains from the period of the COVID pandemic till date.

He also highlighted initiatives like the distribution of Ayushman Bharat Health Cards to around 60 crore individuals, the Jal Jeevan Mission providing clean tap water to more than 16 crore households, the construction of over 12 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission and many other schemes launched during PM Modi’s tenure.

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