12,286 fresh Covid cases, 16,041 recoveries reported in Haryana

The recoveries from Covid-19 on Thursday outpaced new cases in Haryana even as in the past 24 hours, 65,141 samples were taken and 12,286 fresh cases were detected while 16,041 patients recovered from the contagion.

On Wednesday, Haryana had taken 68,122 samples and detected 12,490 new cases. The state has been registering more recoveries from the infection than the fresh cases since Monday.

According to the health bulletin, on Thursday, 97,819 people were inoculated (55,569 with first dose) and the cumulative tally of people vaccinated was 47.56 lakh.

The death toll mounted to 6,238 with 163 after people lost the battle to the infection in 21 districts barring Rewari.

Among districts with highest deaths were Gurugram and Rohtak with 17 fatalities each, Hisar 14, Karnal 15 and Bhiwani 12.

The active cases came down to 1,03,140 from 1,07,058 on Wednesday. The day’s positivity rate again dipped to 17.85% from 18.84% on Wednesday. The recovery rate also registered improvement as it rose to 83.55% from Wednesday’s 82.67%.

On Thursday, at least 14 districts recorded more recoveries than fresh cases - Gurugram recorded 2,159 new cases, Faridabad 1,091, Sonepat 661, Hisar 1,166, Ambala 357, Karnal 521, Panipat 623, Rohtak 640, Rewari 173, Panchkula 291, Kurukshetra 211, Yamunanagar 369, Sirsa 1,350, Mahendergarh 560, Bhiwani 355, Jhajjar 418, Palwal 202, Fatehabad 401, Kaithal 116, Jind 416, Nuh 92, and Charkhi Dadri 114.