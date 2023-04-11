Chandigarh: Star-studded PGTI meet to get underway from tomorrow

As many as 124 golfers, including 121 professionals and three amateurs, will be vying for top honours along with defending champion and local lad Yuvraj Singh Sandhu during the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship presented by Chandigarh Golf Club from April 12 to 15.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs. 1 crore. The Pro-Am event will be staged on April 11. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The leading Indian professionals include Udayan Mane, TATA Steel PGTI Rankings leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Sachin Baisoya and Gaurav Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Americans Varun Chopra, Tejas Sinha, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadians Sukhraj Singh Gill, Minwoo Park, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

Besides Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, other top golfers from Tricity participating in the event include Sujjan Singh, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “The competition is getting intense with each season and with Chandigarh Golf Club’s reputation of producing nail-biting contests, we can expect another week of fascinating golf.”

Chandigarh Golf Club president Colonel HS Chahal said, “Participation of the finest golfers from across the country at this tournament will serve as an inspiration for young golfers from the region. The live coverage of the event will also help us showcase the hallowed greens of the Chandigarh Golf Club to a wide audience across the country.”

KS Sibia, Captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “With an impressive prize purse on offer and a strong field contending for the title, the members at the Chandigarh Golf Club can look forward to a very exciting week of golfing action. We have worked towards providing the perfect playing conditions which will test the skills of the best golfers in the country.”

