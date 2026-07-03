1,258 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for illegal parking in Panchkula in June

To ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion caused by illegal roadside parking, the Panchkula traffic police launched a special enforcement drive throughout June. During the campaign, action was taken against 1,258 vehicles parked in no parking zones. Challans were issued through both online and manual methods, and 17 vehicles were impounded.

Challans were issued through both online and manual methods, and 17 vehicles were impounded. (HT File)

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According to DCP crime and traffic Amrinder Singh, the traffic police had earlier issued public advisories requesting citizens not to park their vehicles on roadsides. To spread awareness, no parking signboards were also installed at important and sensitive locations across the city.