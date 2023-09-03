Ludhiana: Burglars target PSPCL storeroom, decamp with items worth 6.25L

Nearly 12 days after a gang of burglars targeted the storeroom of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) situated in PSPCL Power Colony-2, Sarabha Nagar, and decamped with cables, ACSR cables and other valuables worth over ₹6.25 lakh, the police registered a case against unidentified persons on Sunday.

Burglars decamped with items worth ₹ 6.25L from PSPCL storeroom in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)

The incident took place during the intervening night of August 20 and 21, and a complaint was registered by an assistant executive engineer of Aggar Nagar Division Unit -3 on August 22.

The complainant said the miscreants have stolen cables of different measurements, including ACSR aluminum cables of different measurements, MS Angle and v-shape cross arm worth over ₹6.25 lakh.

ASI Mohan Lal said after ascertaining the actual loss, a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the unidentified accused at Division Number 5 police station.

