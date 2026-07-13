12k river pollution cases pending before NGT: Expert member

To mark the 26th anniversary of the “kar sewa” (voluntary community cleaning) of the holy Kali Bein, a special environmental conference was held in Sultanpur Lodhi on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering, Afroz Ahmad, expert member, National Green Tribunal (NGT), said every section of society, particularly religious leaders, must come forward to free the country’s rivers from pollution and illegal encroachments. He said the NGT has directed the authorities in Punjab and several other states to identify river land and remove illegal occupations.

Addressing the gathering, Afroz Ahmad, expert member, National Green Tribunal (NGT), said every section of society, particularly religious leaders, must come forward to free the country’s rivers from pollution and illegal encroachments. He said the NGT has directed the authorities in Punjab and several other states to identify river land and remove illegal occupations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Nearly 12,000 river pollution-related cases are currently pending before the NGT. Strict action is being taken across the country to remove encroachments from river basins and ponds. The judiciary is committed to protecting natural water resources,” he said.

He cited the example of a degree college building constructed on the Amroha river basin for which demolition orders have been issued. “The NGT has also sought a report regarding encroachments along Punjab’s Buddha Nullah,” he said.

Speaking at the conference, Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal appealed to the people of Punjab to launch a public movement for the protection of the state’s small rivers, seasonal streams, and other water resources.

“The cleaning of the Kali Bein is not merely a campaign but a symbol of dedication towards nature. While cleaning a river is important, ensuring its continuous maintenance and preservation is an even greater responsibility. Buddha Nullah too would soon flow as cleanly as the Kali Bein,” Seechewal said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal highlighted the importance of water conservation and said that Seechewal revived the Kali Bein through determination and public participation without relying on large budgets or government schemes, creating an example for the entire country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal highlighted the importance of water conservation and said that Seechewal revived the Kali Bein through determination and public participation without relying on large budgets or government schemes, creating an example for the entire country. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Pingalwara head Bibi Inderjit Kaur said that modern lifestyles and the excessive use of plastic have caused immense environmental damage.