Ludhiana: Day after being attacked by cousin, minor succumbs to injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 04, 2023 12:30 AM IST

The accused, who had attempted a suicide with a sharp-edged weapon, after assaulting the girl, is critical and he has been admitted to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh

A day after being assaulted by her cousin with an axe, a 12-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. She was admitted to a private hospital. The accused, who had attempted a suicide bid with a sharp-edged weapon, after assaulting the girl, is critical. He has been admitted to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The police said the reason behind the assault would be ascertained after questioning the accused, but he is not in a condition to record his statement.
After the death of the girl, the Sarabha Nagar police lodged a murder case against the accused. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, he was living here with his uncle.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, Raghunath police post in-charge, said the victim was home with her sister when the accused turned up and attacked her, meanwhile, the victim’s sister came to her rescue and held him. She raised an alarm following which the accused fled the spot. Later, he slit his throat using a knife.

Monday, September 04, 2023
