Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 12-yr-old girl molested by youth in Fatehabad

12-yr-old girl molested by youth in Fatehabad

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 01:19 AM IST

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that on Tuesday when her daughter was coming back home from school as her health deteriorated, a youth identified as Surender blocked her path and took her to a room, where he molested her in Fatehabad village.

12-yr-old girl molested by youth in Fatehabad
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

: A 12-year-old girl student was allegedly molested by a man in a village in Fatehabad district when she was on her back home from school, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that on Tuesday when her daughter was coming back home from school when her health deteriorated, a youth identified as Surender blocked her path and took her to a room, where he molested her.

“When asked, my daughter told us that the accused had raped her two months ago and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not cooperate in having a physical relationship with him,” she added.

Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Subhash Chander said they have booked the accused Surender under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) , 354-A (sexual harassment), 363 (kidnapping) , 366, 376(3) (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO), Act.

The police have started investigation into the matter. ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP