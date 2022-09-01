12-yr-old girl molested by youth in Fatehabad

: A 12-year-old girl student was allegedly molested by a man in a village in Fatehabad district when she was on her back home from school, police said on Wednesday.

In her complaint to the police, the girl’s mother said that on Tuesday when her daughter was coming back home from school when her health deteriorated, a youth identified as Surender blocked her path and took her to a room, where he molested her.

“When asked, my daughter told us that the accused had raped her two months ago and threatened her with dire consequences if she did not cooperate in having a physical relationship with him,” she added.

Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Subhash Chander said they have booked the accused Surender under sections 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) , 354-A (sexual harassment), 363 (kidnapping) , 366, 376(3) (punishment for rape), 506 (criminal intimidation ) of the Indian penal code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Protection of children from sexual offences act (POCSO), Act.

The police have started investigation into the matter. ENDS