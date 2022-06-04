1.3 lakh looted from petrol pump in Abohar, 5 booked

Five persons looted ₹1.36 lakh cash from a petrol pump at Abohar in Fazilka district on Friday morning.

As per information, five persons arrived at Shri Balaji Energy Station, a petrol pump at Bazidpur Bhoma village, at 4 am on Friday and locked the manager along with other employees in a room. The robbers broke the cash counter and fled with ₹1.36 lakh. They also took away the DVR of CCTVs.

A police team led by DSP Avtar Singh is investigating the matter. A case was registered against five unidentified persons under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC at the Bahawala police station.