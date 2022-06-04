Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1.3 lakh looted from petrol pump in Abohar, 5 booked
chandigarh news

1.3 lakh looted from petrol pump in Abohar, 5 booked

Five persons looted ₹1.36 lakh cash from a petrol pump at Abohar in Fazilka district on Friday morning. As per information, they also took away the DVR of CCTVs
Five persons arrived at Shri Balaji Energy Station, a petrol pump at Bazidpur Bhoma village in Abohar on Friday and locked the manager along with other employees in a room. The robbers looted 1.36 lakh by breaking the cash counter. (HT Photo)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 02:55 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur

Five persons looted 1.36 lakh cash from a petrol pump at Abohar in Fazilka district on Friday morning.

As per information, five persons arrived at Shri Balaji Energy Station, a petrol pump at Bazidpur Bhoma village, at 4 am on Friday and locked the manager along with other employees in a room. The robbers broke the cash counter and fled with 1.36 lakh. They also took away the DVR of CCTVs.

A police team led by DSP Avtar Singh is investigating the matter. A case was registered against five unidentified persons under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC at the Bahawala police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP