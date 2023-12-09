13.5 Km ropeway to ease Shimla’s traffic congestion

Deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday announced plans to construct 13.55 Km of ropeway for state capital Shimla to decongest the vehicular traffic.

Agnihotri revealed that the New Development Bank (NDB) is a key partner in this endeavour, providing 72% grant support, 8% loan, and Himachal contributing 20% equity. All necessary formalities have been completed, and global tenders are now in the pipeline

Giving details, he said the aerial ropeway will have 660 trolleys, each accommodating eight to 10 riders. A total of 13 stations will be strategically positioned along the route, commencing from Taradevi. “Trolleys will be available every two minutes, ensuring efficient and timely transportation. The project is designed to be environmentally conscious, aligning with a green and sustainable vision,” he added.

The first station will be built at Taradevi, followed by Judicial Complex Chakkar, Tutikandi Parking, New ISBT Tutikandi, Railway Station, Old ISBT Shimla, Lift, Secretariat Chhota Shimla, Nav-Bahar, Sanjauli, IGMC, Ice Skating Rink and 103 Near Hotel Chetan Par 13. Stations will be built.

He assured that the ropeway fare would be comparable to bus fares. The completion deadline for the entire project is set at five years, with the first phase targeted for completion in two and a half years. The deputy CM emphasised that the project has been meticulously designed to meet the city’s needs for the next 40 years.

Shimla has long grappled with traffic congestion, particularly in the stretch between Taradevi and the city centre. The city witness more than 10k vehicles during the tourist season, whereas the city has area for 2,500 vehicles.

Another project to build a ropeway from Parwanoo-Shimla – which could be the longest ropeway project in the world at 38 km – has also been proposed, he added.

