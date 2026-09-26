135-gm heroin seized from scooter involved in mishap, man arrested in Ludhiana

While investigating a road mishap case in which a scooter-borne woman suffered severe injuries, the Shimlapuri police seized 135 gm of heroin from the scooterist who hit her on Friday. According to the police, the accused, identified as Lakhwinder Singh alias Jagga, 38, of Mohalla Azad Nagar, has a criminal past.

Convicted in a dacoity case in Mohali, accused Lakhwinder Singh has been facing four cases, say police. (HT)

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Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Avtar Singh, who is investigating the case, said they received information regarding the road mishap in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar of Shimlapuri on Friday. The man was driving the scooter recklessly and hit a woman, who suffered severe injuries and was rushed to a hospital, the ASI said. The woman’s condition is said to be stable.

The ASI added that while checking the vehicles, cops found 135 gm of heroin in the accused’s scooter, following which he was arrested. An FIR under Sections 281 (reckless driving), 125(a) (causing simple hurt or physical injury to another person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against him.

According to the police, the accused was already convicted in a dacoity case registered in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in 2015. A total of four cases have been registered against him. He was also arrested by the Jamalpur police in a dacoity case in January this year. He has been granted bail in that case.

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{{^usCountry}} The police are scanning his forward and backward links to know from where he procured the drugs and where he was going to deliver them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police are scanning his forward and backward links to know from where he procured the drugs and where he was going to deliver them. {{/usCountry}}

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